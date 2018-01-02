Pa. Justices To Review Vote On Biz Improvement District

By Derek Major

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:16 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has said it will review the legitimacy of a vote that established a business improvement district in the city of Lebanon.

The review, granted on Dec. 27, will look to see if “affected property owners within the proposed neighborhood improvement district” is limited to the owners of properties to be assessed under the plan or whether it includes the owners of all properties within the physical boundaries of the district. The review could potentially affect the number of owners who can vote for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular