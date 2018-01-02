Pa. Justices To Review Vote On Biz Improvement District
The review, granted on Dec. 27, will look to see if “affected property owners within the proposed neighborhood improvement district” is limited to the owners of properties to be assessed under the plan or whether it includes the owners of all properties within the physical boundaries of the district. The review could potentially affect the number of owners who can vote for...
