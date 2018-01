New Deputy Joins HK Arbitration Center Amid Mainland Push

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre has appointed a former associate professor of international arbitration at a Chinese university as its new deputy secretary general and chief representative of its Shanghai office, according to a Tuesday notice.



Dr. Ling Yang will work with HKIAC Secretary-General Sarah Grimmer to promote the use of HKIAC dispute resolution in mainland China and elsewhere, the HKIAC said.



A former associate professor at the East China University of Political Science and Law, where she taught international arbitration for more than eight...

