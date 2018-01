Capital One Seeks To Revive Banking-Tech Monopoly Claims

Law360, Washington (January 2, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- Capital One Financial Corp. has given notice that it will ask the Federal Circuit to revive counterclaims nixed in Maryland federal court in late November that accused Intellectual Ventures I LLC of monopolizing the banking technology market with a vast patent portfolio and infringement accusations.



The banking company filed a one-paragraph notice of appeal on Dec. 28 announcing its challenge. While Capital One has already ducked the patent-licensing company’s infringement claims, it wants to upend U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm’s Nov. 30 decision, issued Dec....

