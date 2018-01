LabMD Seeks Full 11th Circ. Review In Tiversa Fraud Row

Law360, Miami (January 3, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- LabMD has argued that an Eleventh Circuit panel erred by backing a ruling that a Pepper Hamilton LLP attorney had to “actually participate” in litigation to be implicated in its claim that cybersecurity firm Tiversa filed a false statement to win dismissal of a computer hacking and trespass suit.



The case is part of a wide-ranging dispute in which LabMD Inc. claims Tiversa Inc. stole and then leaked a document containing patients' personal data as part of an alleged shakedown. It says Tiversa's actions resulted in...

