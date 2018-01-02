9th Circ. Tells EPA To Get To Work On Lead Paint Standard

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to update lead-based paint and dust lead hazard standards, finding that the agency unreasonably delayed acting on environmentalists’ petition for a review.



In a Dec. 27 ruling, a split three-judge panel granted a petition for writ of mandamus brought by environmental groups that sought to force the agency to act on their rulemaking petition for updated standards, which was granted by the Obama administration in 2009. The majority opinion said that the Toxic Substances Control Act...

To view the full article, register now.