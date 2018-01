Law School Biased Against Older Male Employees, Suit Says

Law360, Chicago (January 2, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- The former head of alumni relations for John Marshall Law School in Chicago sued the school in Illinois federal court Tuesday, claiming he was fired as part of a pattern of discrimination against the school’s older male employees.



John Bergholz, 59, had been executive director of alumni relations and development at John Marshall for just short of two years when he was fired last year, according to his suit. Bergholz said his termination came after an orchestrated campaign by his colleagues to accuse him of insensitivity...

