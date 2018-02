Trial Group Of The Year: Quinn Emanuel

Law360, New York (February 6, 2018, 5:44 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP lived up to its reputation as a litigation powerhouse this year, scoring a $1.75 billion win for Lehman Brothers against Citibank NA and fending off more than $3 billion in claims against billionaire Len Blavatnik, earning it a spot among Law360's Trial Groups of the Year.



Quinn Emanuel prides itself on its complete and total devotion to the courtroom. All of the firm's associates are put on a trial team by their second year to gain hands-on experience, and all of...

