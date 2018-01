Travelers Must Cover $23M Junk Fax Deal, 11th Circ. Told

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- Commercial sign manufacturer GM Sign Inc. has urged the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a Georgia federal court's decision that a Travelers unit needn't cover a policyholder's $23 million settlement of GM Sign's junk fax class action, arguing the underlying action alleges potentially covered claims of accidental property damage.



In an appellate brief filed Friday, GM Sign asserted that U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross got it wrong when she ruled that Travelers subsidiary St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co. doesn't have to pay any part...

To view the full article, register now.