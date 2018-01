Class Action Group Of The Year: Labaton Sucharow

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 2:52 PM EST) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP helped clients recoup over $300 million from major banks in antitrust litigation over foreign exchange rates and $47 million in a securities suit over a multilevel marketing company’s behavior in China, placing it among Law360’s Class Action Practice Groups of the Year.



While the plaintiffs firm of more than 60 attorneys has both antitrust and securities practice groups, around 98 percent of its attorneys work on class actions, according to Gregory Asciolla, co-chair of the firm's antitrust and competition litigation practice.



Many of...

