Native American Group Of The Year: Dentons

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- Dentons US LLP's Native American law and policy group's impressive work has recently included successfully defending the federal government's decision to take land into trust for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe against an attempted U.S. Supreme Court challenge, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



Heather Sibbison, who serves as chair of Dentons' Native American law and policy group, which is comprised of about 30 attorneys, said that the firm has been dedicated to the practice area, allowing it to flourish. In...

