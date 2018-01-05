NJ Bill Could Make Resolving Employment Disputes Tougher

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 11:32 AM EST) -- As sexual abuse and harassment scandals have captured media attention and brought down powerful executives, increasing numbers of women have used social media and the hashtag #MeToo to share their own sexual harassment stories. The #MeToo movement aims to show the magnitude of sexual assault and harassment. To date, hundreds of thousands of women have tweeted “me too” leading Time magazine to name the “Silence Breakers” as 2017’s Person of the Year.



In the wake of these scandals, coverage and disclosures on Dec. 4, 2017, New...

To view the full article, register now.