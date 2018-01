Ohio Court Says Patients Too Late On Spinal Surgery Claims

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:21 PM EST) -- An Ohio appellate court has ruled against two patients attempting to beat the state's statute of repose in their cases against a now-fugitive surgeon who allegedly induced them and dozens of others to undergo unnecessary spinal surgery and then bungled many of the operations.



The court determined Dec. 27 that a slew of claims against Dr. Abubakar Atiq Durrani, including lack of informed consent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, arose out of medical care and diagnosis and were therefore subject to the state’s four-year statute...

