Man's Latino Work Meetings Not Protected In Bias Suit

Law360, Chicago (January 2, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday trimmed discrimination and retaliation claims against the Illinois Institute of Technology by a man alleging he was fired for being Latino and discussing issues shared with other Latino co-workers, saying the man failed to plead necessary specifics and that he wasn’t engaging in protected activity.



U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall said although 64-year-old Andres Garza’s retaliation claims against IIT under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act alleges he began scheduling monthly lunch meetings to discuss Latino-specific workplace issues...

To view the full article, register now.