Lockheed Worker Owed Disability Benefits, 10th Circ. Affirms

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that an injured Lockheed Martin employee has a right to disability benefits that Life Insurance Company of North America tried to terminate, saying the insurance company didn’t show he could work full-time.



A three-judge panel found in a published opinion filed Tuesday that LINA — which funds Lockheed Martin Corporation’s benefits plan and long-term disability policy — failed to provide substantial evidence showing Carl Van Steen is able to perform “each and every material duty” of...

