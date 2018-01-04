WMC Adds Ex-Reed Smith Partner To Insurance Practice
The Washington, D.C.-based firm said Gary Thompson, who had been managing partner of Reed Smith’s own D.C. office for 11 years, has become the firm’s newest partner in its policyholder-side insurance recovery practice.
“We’ve been trying to get Gary since the day we opened our doors,” Weisbrod chairman August Matteis said in the firm’s press release on the hire. “Gary’s practice perfectly fits into our growing firm,...
