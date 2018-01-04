WMC Adds Ex-Reed Smith Partner To Insurance Practice

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 5:06 PM EST) -- Weisbrod Matteis & Copley PLLC announced Tuesday it has added a former Reed Smith LLP managing partner to its insurance practice.

The Washington, D.C.-based firm said Gary Thompson, who had been managing partner of Reed Smith’s own D.C. office for 11 years, has become the firm’s newest partner in its policyholder-side insurance recovery practice.

“We’ve been trying to get Gary since the day we opened our doors,” Weisbrod chairman August Matteis said in the firm’s press release on the hire. “Gary’s practice perfectly fits into our growing firm,...
