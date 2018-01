Swim Coach Can't Seek Damages For Improper Ban: 10th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Virginia swimming coach who was found to have been improperly banned from USA Swimming membership can’t pursue a lawsuit seeking damages resulting from his blacklisting, the Tenth Circuit said Tuesday, finding most of his claims are preempted by federal law.



The three-judge panel agreed with a Utah federal judge’s previous dismissal of plaintiff Michael Pliuskaitis’ case and his reasoning that the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act preempts Pliuskaitis’ claims for breach of duty, breach of contract, breach of good faith and fair dealing,...

