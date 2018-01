BNSF Can't Nix Suit By Worker Fired After Stopping Crash

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss a former BNSF Railway Co. employee’s suit alleging the company fired him for stopping a potentially catastrophic train accident by damaging a locomotive, deciding there was enough evidence to keep claims that the dismissal violated public policy goals.



U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said both arguments used by BNSF to kill the case failed. The wrongful termination claims were not preempted by the Railway Labor Act because the complaint argued that the case hinged on a...

To view the full article, register now.