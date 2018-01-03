Analysis

A Look At The Sanction Dogging A Trump Judicial Nominee

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s pick for a Tennessee court seat was the subject of rare Rule 11 sanctions in 1997 while he was an attorney in private practice, penalized for bringing a case a Maryland federal judge described as “unfounded in law or fact” and designed to "harass and punish" a woman who won a sexual harassment judgment against her employer — a disclosure that one Democratic senator said could influence his vote.

