Revolution Media Disputes Boston Herald Ch. 11 Sale Plan

Law360, Wilmington (January 2, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- A private equity-backed group objected Tuesday to the proposed Chapter 11 sale of the Boston Herald and affiliates, saying its own better offer should replace GateHouse Media LLC’s $5 million Delaware bankruptcy court stalking horse bid.



Revolution Media Group LLC said in its objection that it had submitted a binding, noncontingent bid and deposited $500,000 in escrow with Herald Media Holdings Inc., with the total consideration at least $500,000 greater than Gatehouse’s, without counting savings on the elimination of a $200,000 termination fee.



A hearing on...

