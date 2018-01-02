Massachusetts Marijuana Regulatory Scheme Takes Shape

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:03 PM EST) -- Legalized marijuana, or cannabis, is a growth industry. Eight states currently permit development and/or retail sales of nonmedical (recreational) use and medical use, and 21 states permit medical use-only. One key development is a new and emerging Massachusetts regulatory scheme for both recreational and medical use. The Massachusetts requirements originated in a 2016 ballot initiative and were modified in July 2017 reform legislation. The Massachusetts program is a work in progress that will serve as a national model for cannabis consumers, retailers, wholesalers, cultivators, manufacturers and...

To view the full article, register now.