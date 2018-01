Labor Board Takes Chicago To Task Over Police Body Cams

Law360, Springfield (January 2, 2018, 9:24 PM EST) -- Just weeks after the Chicago Police Department announced that each of its 7,000 patrol officers is now equipped with body cameras, the Illinois Labor Relations Board on Tuesday found that the city of Chicago violated its bargaining agreement with the police union in order to expand the body camera program.



Labor Relations Board Administrative Law Judge Anna Hamburg-Gal ruled in favor of the Chicago chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents the officers on the city’s police force, finding the city’s failure to bargain...

