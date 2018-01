Cleaning Biz's Trademark Suit Coverage Bid Scrubbed Out

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- Former franchisees of The Maids International Inc. can't force Ohio Security Insurance Co. to foot the bill for their costs to defend a lawsuit accusing them of using TMI's trademarks to steer customers to their competing cleaning business, a Nebraska federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the underlying action didn't assert any potentially covered defamation claims.



Ohio Security had issued a liability policy to two former TMI franchisees operating under the "Maids on Call" moniker. Among other things, the policy's "personal and advertising injury" section extends coverage...

