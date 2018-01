MoneyGram, Ant Financial Call Off Merger Over CFIUS Woes

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:35 PM EST) -- Texas-based money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc. and China-based Ant Financial Services Group announced Tuesday that they have called off a proposed merger because they were unable to get the required approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.



The companies said in a statement that they plan to work together on new initiatives going forward but that they had agreed to terminate their amended merger agreement, which had not been able to get approval “despite extensive efforts to address the committee's concerns.”...

