La-Z-Boy Reaches $13.5M Settlement In Footrest Patent Case

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:53 PM EST) -- More than six months after a Florida federal judge denied La-Z-Boy a new trial following a $6 million verdict against it for failing to pay an automated footrest inventor royalties for using its patented technology, the furniture company has agreed to settle the case for $13.5 million.



La-Z-Boy Inc. entered into the agreement with Megdal Associates LLC, which designs mechanisms to power armchair footrests, and a handful of individuals associated with the company, according to a Form 8-K that La-Z-Boy filed with the U.S. Securities and...

To view the full article, register now.