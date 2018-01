Amtrak Hit With First Victim Suits Over Train Derailment

Law360, Chicago (January 4, 2018, 10:16 PM EST) -- Three individuals who were injured when an Amtrak train derailed over a Washington highway while taking its inaugural trip on a new route have slapped the passenger rail service with the first two of several more anticipated lawsuits from victims of the incident that killed three people and injured dozens more.



The lawsuits filed in state court Wednesday by Pennie Cottrell, a passenger in one of the derailed cars, and Thursday by highway motorists Blaine and Madison Wilmotte, allege Amtrak equipped the locomotive with a control...

