Merger Suit Doesn’t Need Financial Whiz At Helm, Court Says

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday gave preliminary class certification to investors claiming Vanguard Natural Resources LLC hid financial data affecting its debt agreements ahead of its $539 million purchase of oil and gas exploration company LRR Energy, shooting down Vanguard’s claim that the lead plaintiff is too uninformed about the case to adequately represent the class.



U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney said Robert Hurwitz, who accuses Vanguard of covering up its “debt crisis” so he and others who held units in the limited partnership...

To view the full article, register now.