Funds Say Valeant Price-Gouging Probe Cost Them $80B

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 10:07 PM EST) -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.’s alleged price-gouging scheme cost shareholders more than $80 billion once the scheme came to light, investors said in a suit filed in New Jersey district court Tuesday.



Deceptive sales practices, centered around a clandestine pharmacy network, ultimately caused Valeant’s shares to plunge more than 90 percent, investors said in a complaint accusing the company, and several of its executives, of racketeering, fraud and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The suit claims that investors who bought Valeant stock and bonds...

