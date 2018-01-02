Funds Say Valeant Price-Gouging Probe Cost Them $80B

By Dave Simpson

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 10:07 PM EST) -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.’s alleged price-gouging scheme cost shareholders more than $80 billion once the scheme came to light, investors said in a suit filed in New Jersey district court Tuesday.

Deceptive sales practices, centered around a clandestine pharmacy network, ultimately caused Valeant’s shares to plunge more than 90 percent, investors said in a complaint accusing the company, and several of its executives, of racketeering, fraud and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The suit claims that investors who bought Valeant stock and bonds...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

New York City Employees' Retirement System et al v. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., et al


Case Number

3:18-cv-00032

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Date Filed

January 2, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular