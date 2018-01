Del. Tells EPA It Will Sue Over Stalling On CAA Enforcement

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:20 PM EST) -- Delaware said Wednesday that it would sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, alleging in four notices that the agency isn’t acting on the state’s requests for a determination about whether four out-of-state power plants are violating the Clean Air Act by emitting pollution that drifts into Delaware.



The four notices, which are required under the CAA before a lawsuit can be filed, say that the EPA is skirting its responsibility and refusing to look into whether out-of-state power plants are violating the CAA’s ozone standards, which...

