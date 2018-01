Shop Can't Get Coverage In Native Art Criminal Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 3, 2018, 3:16 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday said an insurance company doesn’t have to cover an Alaska business for attorney’s costs incurred in successfully defending federal charges of falsely touting merchandise as Native American-produced.



U.S. District Judge John W. Sedwick granted a summary judgment motion from the American Fire and Casualty Co., which had argued that it didn’t owe coverage to Lynch and Kennedy Dry Goods Inc. for costs the business and its owner Rosemary Libert incurred in a criminal case brought by the federal government.



The judge...

