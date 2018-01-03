Deals Rumor Mill: Spotify, RBS, J&T Finance

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:44 PM EST) -- Spotify has filed for a direct listing in New York, according to a Wednesday report from Bloomberg, which means the streaming giant will be taken public without an initial public offering. According to the report, Spotify late last month confidentially filed for the unconventional move with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and plans to list its shares during the first quarter of this year. A direct listing would allow Spotify to trade its shares publicly without concurrently issuing new shares, which could save the company millions...

