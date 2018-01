K&L Gates Grabs Energy Litigator Trio From Ince In London

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:46 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP has snagged a trio of London-based oil and gas litigators from Ince & Co., including the former global head of its energy practice, making it eight energy partners that K&L Gates has brought aboard since June.



Jeremy Farr, Charles Lockwood and Clare Kempkens, who joined K&L Gates last week, bring nearly 70 years of combined experience from their previous firm. Farr, who led Ince's global energy practice, left the only law firm he's ever known, having started his career at Ince in 1985....

