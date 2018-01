Womble Bond Adds Ex-Taylor English Patent Pro In Atlanta

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 2:29 PM EST) -- A former Taylor English Duma LLP patent attorney with more than two decades of experience in the mechanical and medical device technology sectors has joined Womble Bond Dickinson in its new Atlanta office.



Kean DeCarlo — who previously served as fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force — joined the team in December, a month after Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP merged with British firm Bond Dickinson LLP, the firm said in a statement last month.



DeCarlo said that beyond the merger, the culture that...

To view the full article, register now.