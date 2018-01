Russia Rips EU's Claims It Didn't Comply With Pork Rules

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 3:16 PM EST) -- Russia has rejected the European Union’s finding that the nation's narrowed ban on the bloc's pork products doesn’t comply with the World Trade Organization's rulings about the scope of the restrictions, and objects to the proposed €1.39 billion in trade sanctions, the WTO said Wednesday.



In a Dec. 5 directive, the Russian government had scaled back the restrictions following instances of African swine fever within the trading bloc, but the EU countered that the measures didn’t bring the restrictions into compliance with rulings by a WTO panel and...

To view the full article, register now.