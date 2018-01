JPMorgan Sues Patent Firm In Del. For $69M Refund

Law360, Wilmington (January 3, 2018, 4:51 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase sued directors of patent licensing firm DataTreasury Corp. in Delaware Chancery Court late Tuesday over an alleged "deliberate plan to drain the company of revenue" to foil the bank's collection of a $69 million patent royalty refund.



In its 30-page complaint, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA accuses DataTreasury directors of spending down the company’s assets in a bid to make the business “judgment proof” after the 2015 refund award by a Texas federal court and after congressional action threatened DataTreasury’s most valuable patent assets....

To view the full article, register now.