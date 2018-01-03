Pa. DEP Slams Brakes On Sunoco Pipeline Construction
The DEP said Sunoco must stop all construction activity on the Mariner East 2 project except for maintenance of erosion controls and limited maintenance of horizontal directional drilling equipment.
Violations cited by the DEP included unauthorized construction at several sites along the pipeline's route, unauthorized discharges of drilling...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login