Pa. DEP Slams Brakes On Sunoco Pipeline Construction

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 2:27 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday halted construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline, dinging project developer Sunoco Pipeline LP for a slew of environmental law violations in the latest black eye for the controversial project.



The DEP said Sunoco must stop all construction activity on the Mariner East 2 project except for maintenance of erosion controls and limited maintenance of horizontal directional drilling equipment.



Violations cited by the DEP included unauthorized construction at several sites along the pipeline's route, unauthorized discharges of drilling...

To view the full article, register now.