Trade-Friendly GOP Can Likely Withstand Hatch's Exit

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:34 PM EST) -- The looming retirement of Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, will strip the Republican party of one of its most prominent pro-trade voices during a time when the White House is challenging the party’s orthodoxy on the issue, but experts are confident that those in line to succeed Hatch can ably fill his shoes.



Hatch is, by most measures, the most influential lawmaker focused on trade policy in Congress and a fierce advocate for trade liberalization and new agreements with significant partners. He was a...

To view the full article, register now.