Morgan Lewis, Manufacturing Execs Resolve Discovery Row

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:35 PM EST) -- Two former General Cable Corp. executives fighting fraud allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settled a discovery dispute on Wednesday with Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP over whether the firm had to turn over privileged records from its investigation into their company.



Mathias Sandoval Herrera and Maria Cidre, respectively the CEO and chief financial officer of GCC’s Latin American operations, are accused of covering up a massive accounting fraud at GCC’s Brazilian unit. They have spent months fighting Morgan Lewis for memos and interview...

To view the full article, register now.