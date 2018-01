Mohawk Tribe Demands Info On 'Impartiality' Of PTAB Judges

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:53 PM EST) -- The Native American tribe that made a controversial patent licensing deal with Allergan PLC is pushing for information about the Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges overseeing its case, expressing concern Tuesday that “political pressure” may influence the outcome.



The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe asked for a hearing regarding its request for discovery into the “identity and impartiality” of the panel of PTAB judges who will decide whether patents it acquired for the dry-eye drug Restasis are shielded from inter partes review by tribal sovereign immunity....

