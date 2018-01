Chiquita Loses Bid To Escape Trial In Terrorism MDL

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday largely denied an attempt by Chiquita Brands International Inc. to escape sprawling multidistrict litigation alleging the company supported a Colombian terrorist organization that kidnapped and killed six Americans in the 1990s, paving the way for a trial next month.



U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra handed down an order denying Chiquita summary judgment on certain claims under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act, ruling the company is still on the hook to defend itself against allegations by the murdered Americans’ family members...

