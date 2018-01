Ex-DHS Heads Call For Quick Action On DACA Fix

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- A trio of former U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretaries urged congressional leaders to take action on the soon-to-expire Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, saying recipients of the program and the business community will suffer greatly if action is delayed.



Former DHS Secretaries Michael Chertoff, who served during the George W. Bush administration, and Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson, who served under Barack Obama, said in a letter to bipartisan leaders that Congress must pass a bill by Jan. 19 to give the U.S. Citizenship...

