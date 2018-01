Carriers Face Obstacles In Geo-Target Rollout, FCC Told

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- Smaller wireless carriers are urging the Federal Communications Commission to give them more time to implement geo-targeted emergency alerts, telling the agency that competitive carriers have fewer resources for compliance than larger, incumbent service providers.



According to an ex parte filing posted Tuesday by the Competitive Carriers Association, a timeline suggested by wireless advocacy group CTIA may not be enough to guarantee that regional providers can push out the more advanced emergency alerts.



“Smaller rural and regional carriers do not have access to the latest devices...

To view the full article, register now.