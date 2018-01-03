Mayors Ask DHS To Extend Protected Status For El Salvador

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- Mayors belonging to a group known as Cities for Action urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday to extend temporary protected status for over 195,000 Salvadoran immigrants for 18 months.



In a letter to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, 19 mayors from the national coalition of 175 cities and counties said that failure to renew the program before the Jan. 8 deadline would harm Salvadoran immigrants, their families and their communities.



"Ending TPS would send many of our longtime...

To view the full article, register now.