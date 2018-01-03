Mayors Ask DHS To Extend Protected Status For El Salvador
In a letter to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, 19 mayors from the national coalition of 175 cities and counties said that failure to renew the program before the Jan. 8 deadline would harm Salvadoran immigrants, their families and their communities.
"Ending TPS would send many of our longtime...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login