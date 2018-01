Dilworth Paxson Lands Pa. Atty To Build Utilities Practice

Law360, Philadelphia (January 11, 2018, 3:08 PM EST) -- Dilworth Paxson LLP started the new year with the addition of a veteran Pennsylvania attorney who previously led the consumer protection unit at the state attorney general’s office and will develop an energy and public utilities practice at the law firm.



Renardo “Rick” Hicks joined the firm as a member in its Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, office after running his own professional, legal and consulting services firm for seven years. He previously spent five years with Stevens & Lee LLP, where he chaired its energy, regulatory and public...

