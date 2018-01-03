HSBC Can't Challenge Probe In China Fishery Ch. 11 Case

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 7:45 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has denied HSBC's request to appeal a decision allowing the trustee overseeing China Fishery Group Ltd.'s bankruptcy case to investigate allegedly "aggressive" prepetition collection efforts by the bank.



U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ruled Friday that HSBC has no right to appeal the bankruptcy court's order granting trustee William Brandt Jr. a Rule 2004 discovery motion and had not provided her with sufficient legal or procedural reasons to grant a discretionary appeal.



"Courts have routinely found that bankruptcy court orders granting or...

