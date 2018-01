International Trade Group Of The Year: Wiley Rein

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 11:43 AM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP secured a diverse range of wins in 2017, from securing tariffs in one of the largest U.S. Department of Commerce investigations in a decade to successfully arguing the first safeguards case in 16 years, landing the firm its eighth consecutive appearance among Law360's International Trade Groups of the Year.



The firm's international trade team, which is composed of 30 Washington, D.C.-based attorneys and other professionals, is among the five largest practice groups at Wiley Rein, according to the group chair Alan Price. He...

