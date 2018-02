Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Munger Tolles

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 3:06 PM EST) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP’s entertainment team this year won a copyright case for Walt Disney and successfully defended the Motion Picture Association of America, among other victories, earning the group a spot among Law360’s Media and Entertainment Practice Groups of the Year.



Partner Kelly Klaus traced the roots of the approximately 25-person team to 1975, when Munger Tolles represented television writers in a challenge to a Federal Communications Commission rule requiring networks to air “family-friendly” programs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Since then, the group,...

