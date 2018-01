NHTSA OKs Auto Imports That Meet Canada Safety Standards

Law360, San Jose (January 3, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Canadian-made vehicles that don’t comply with U.S. motor vehicle safety standards but satisfy comparable Canadian standards can be imported into the United States, according to a notice Tuesday in the Federal Register.



The notice announces a final decision by the federal agency and relates to vehicles that are “substantially similar” to vehicles that are certified by manufacturers as complying with U.S. safety standards and easily conform to those standards, or have safety features that adhere to the U.S. standards...

