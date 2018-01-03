Canadian Antitrust Watchdog Hires Blake Cassels Partner
As of Tuesday, Randall Hofley is serving a two-year term as general counsel and senior enforcement advisor at the Competition Bureau Legal Services, a legal service unit of Canada’s Department of Justice. During his term, Hofley will remain a partner at Blake Cassels, but he’s on leave under the Canadian government’s interchange program....
