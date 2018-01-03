Canadian Antitrust Watchdog Hires Blake Cassels Partner

Law360, San Francisco (January 3, 2018, 4:19 PM EST) -- A Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP partner who specializes in high-profile competition litigation in the energy, telecommunications and retail industries has joined Canada’s antitrust watchdog agency, Canada’s Commissioner of Competition said Wednesday.



As of Tuesday, Randall Hofley is serving a two-year term as general counsel and senior enforcement advisor at the Competition Bureau Legal Services, a legal service unit of Canada’s Department of Justice. During his term, Hofley will remain a partner at Blake Cassels, but he’s on leave under the Canadian government’s interchange program....

