DHS Leak Risks Privacy Of Thousands Of Agency Employees

Law360, Nashville (January 3, 2018, 4:08 PM EST) -- Nearly 250,000 current and former U.S. Department of Homeland Security employees and people associated with DHS Office of Inspector General investigations over more than a decade may have had their privacy breached by a former employee who took an unauthorized copy of an OIG database, the agency said Wednesday.



The OIG discovered in May that one of its former employees had possession of an unauthorized copy of the inspector general’s case management system, uncovering the breach as part of an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted jointly...

To view the full article, register now.