PTAB Declines To Review Oft-Challenged LED Patent

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 2:58 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has said that it would not review an LED patent that Lexington Luminance LLC accused a Chinese multimedia electronics company of infringing, citing earlier challenges of the same patent.



The board denied on Tuesday TCL Corp.’s petition for inter partes review of U.S. Patent Number 6,936,851, which covers a “semiconductor light-emitting device” and a method for manufacturing such a product. The Chinese company had challenged the patent in July, arguing that it did not participate in the prior petitions and...

